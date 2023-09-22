In Ford County, Kansas, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Kingman County
  • Coffey County
  • Marion County

    • Ford County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Spearville High School at South Gray High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Montezuma, KS
    • Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Minneola High School at Bucklin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Bucklin, KS
    • Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.