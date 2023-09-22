Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ford County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Ford County, Kansas, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Ford County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Spearville High School at South Gray High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Montezuma, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minneola High School at Bucklin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Bucklin, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.