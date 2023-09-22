McPherson County, Kansas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • McPherson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Pretty Prairie High School at Moundridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Moundridge, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McPherson High School at Circle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Towanda, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

