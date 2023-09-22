NC State vs. Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 22
The NC State Wolfpack (2-1) will play their ACC-rival, the Virginia Cavaliers (0-3) in a matchup on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Wolfpack are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the NC State vs. Virginia matchup.
NC State vs. Virginia Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Venue: Scott Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
NC State vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|NC State Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|NC State (-9.5)
|45.5
|-375
|+280
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|NC State (-9.5)
|46.5
|-360
|+285
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
NC State vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- NC State has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wolfpack have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
- Virginia has covered once in three matchups with a spread this year.
- The Cavaliers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
NC State & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|NC State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.