Royals vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Houston Astros (85-68) and Kansas City Royals (51-102) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on September 22.
The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (12-10) for the Astros and Cole Ragans (6-4) for the Royals.
Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Royals have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.
- The Royals have come away with 43 wins in the 131 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win seven times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (635 total).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Astros
|W 10-8
|Cole Ragans vs J.P. France
|September 17
|Astros
|L 7-1
|Jordan Lyles vs Framber Valdez
|September 18
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Brady Singer vs Cal Quantrill
|September 19
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Steven Cruz vs Logan Allen
|September 20
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
|September 22
|@ Astros
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Framber Valdez
|September 23
|@ Astros
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs J.P. France
|September 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Brady Singer vs Hunter Brown
|September 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Reese Olson
|September 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Tarik Skubal
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Sawyer Gipson-Long
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.