Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sedgwick County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Sedgwick County, Kansas, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Sunrise Christian Academy at Destiny Christian School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Conference: Heartland Christian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Derby High School at Hutchinson High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Hutchinson, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Garden Plain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Garden Plain, KS
- Conference: Central Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andover Central High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Goddard, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maize South High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Newton, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maize High School at Salina South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Salina, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at The Independent High School - Wichita
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita Collegiate School at Clearwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Clearwater, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita East High School at Wichita Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita North High School at Wichita South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goddard High School at Arkansas City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Arkansas City, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Center High School at Campus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Haysville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
