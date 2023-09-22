If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Sedgwick County, Kansas, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Sunrise Christian Academy at Destiny Christian School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 22

5:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Conference: Heartland Christian

Heartland Christian How to Stream: Watch Here

Derby High School at Hutchinson High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22

6:50 PM CT on September 22 Location: Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Garden Plain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Garden Plain, KS

Garden Plain, KS Conference: Central Plains

Central Plains How to Stream: Watch Here

Andover Central High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Goddard, KS

Goddard, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Derby High School at Hutchinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Maize South High School at Newton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Newton, KS

Newton, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Maize High School at Salina South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Salina, KS

Salina, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at The Independent High School - Wichita

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Collegiate School at Clearwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Clearwater, KS

Clearwater, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita East High School at Wichita Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Greater Wichita City

Greater Wichita City How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita North High School at Wichita South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Greater Wichita City

Greater Wichita City How to Stream: Watch Here

Goddard High School at Arkansas City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Arkansas City, KS

Arkansas City, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Center High School at Campus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Haysville, KS

Haysville, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunrise Christian Academy at Destiny Christian School