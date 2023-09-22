Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Seward County This Week
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Seward County, Kansas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Seward County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Liberal High School at Dodge City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dodge City, KS
- Conference: Western
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.