The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the UCF Knights (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Kansas State owns the 33rd-ranked offense this season (38 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best with just 14.3 points allowed per game. UCF's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks best in the FBS with 617.7 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 284 total yards per game, which ranks 27th.

Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. UCF Key Statistics

Kansas State UCF 464.3 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 617.7 (2nd) 314.3 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284 (25th) 171 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.3 (2nd) 293.3 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.3 (16th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 817 yards (272.3 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 66% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 59 rushing yards on 21 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 36 times for a team-high 216 yards on the ground.

Treshaun Ward has piled up 168 yards on 37 attempts, scoring one time. He's caught seven passes for 72 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Phillip Brooks' 184 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has collected 18 catches and two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has caught 11 passes for 183 yards (61 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

RJ Garcia II's 10 receptions have yielded 168 yards and one touchdown.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has racked up 553 yards (184.3 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 163 yards with one touchdown.

RJ Harvey's team-high 239 rushing yards have come on 39 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 100 receiving yards (33.3 per game) on five catches with one touchdown.

Johnny Richardson has run for 213 yards across 33 attempts.

Kobe Hudson's 325 receiving yards (108.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 15 catches on 20 targets.

Javon Baker has caught 13 passes and compiled 209 receiving yards (69.7 per game) with one touchdown.

