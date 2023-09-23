The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the UCF Knights (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Wildcats favored to win by 4.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.

Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Manhattan, Kansas
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline UCF Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-4.5) 52.5 -225 +175
FanDuel - 52.5 - -

Week 4 Odds

Kansas State vs. UCF Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Wildcats have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
  • UCF has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.

Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the Big 12 +800 Bet $100 to win $800

