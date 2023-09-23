Kansas vs. BYU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) will play their Big 12-rival, the BYU Cougars (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Jayhawks are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. BYU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Kansas vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-9.5)
|55.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-9.5)
|55.5
|-345
|+270
Week 4 Odds
Kansas vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Kansas has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jayhawks have been favored by 9.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- BYU has covered in its only game with a spread this season.
Kansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big 12
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
