The Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) are 9.5-point favorites when they host the BYU Cougars (3-0) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The game's point total is set at 54.5.

Kansas has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (17th-best with 500.3 yards per game) and total defense (20th-best with 273.7 yards allowed per game) this season. BYU is putting up 31.0 points per game on offense this season (61st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 15.7 points per game (31st-ranked) on defense.

Kansas vs. BYU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: ESPN

Kansas vs BYU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas -9.5 -115 -105 54.5 -115 -105 -375 +300

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have been favored by 9.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

In Kansas' three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Kansas has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Kansas has played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jayhawks have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has thrown for 575 yards (191.7 ypg) to lead Kansas, completing 75% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Devin Neal has racked up 303 yards on 40 carries while finding paydirt five times. He's also caught eight passes for 131 yards (43.7 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has racked up 175 yards on 25 carries, scoring three times.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 14 catches for 212 yards (70.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Luke Grimm has caught 11 passes for 157 yards (52.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Quentin Skinner's 10 catches have yielded 151 yards.

Jereme Robinson has racked up 3.0 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 3.0 TFL and five tackles.

Kenny Logan Jr. is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 20 tackles and 2.0 TFL.

Kwinton Lassiter leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting two passes defended.

