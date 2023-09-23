Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take on the Kansas City Royals and starter Jordan Lyles on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 152 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 445 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 642 (4.2 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.

The Royals rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.408 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Lyles (4-17) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Astros L 7-1 Home Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/18/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Home Brady Singer Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Steven Cruz Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Cole Ragans Framber Valdez 9/23/2023 Astros - Away Jordan Lyles J.P. France 9/24/2023 Astros - Away Brady Singer Hunter Brown 9/26/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 9/27/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Greinke Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers - Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/29/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Lyles Carlos Rodón

