Kyle Tucker will lead the charge for the Houston Astros (85-69) on Saturday, September 23, when they clash with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (52-102) at Minute Maid Park at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +225 moneyline odds to win. Houston is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (11-5, 3.84 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (4-17, 6.26 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +225 Astros (-2.5) 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Astros game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+225) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $32.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will MJ Melendez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 58 out of the 108 games, or 53.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 6-3 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 2-7 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Royals have been victorious in 44, or 33.3%, of the 132 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +225 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.