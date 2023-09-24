The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) go on the road to match up against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Raiders vs. Steelers Insights (2022)

Last year, the Raiders racked up just 2.8 more points per game (23.2) than the Steelers allowed (20.4).

Pittsburgh averaged 6.5 fewer points per game (18.1) than Las Vegas surrendered (24.6) last year.

The Raiders racked up 352.5 yards per game last year, 22.1 more yards than the 330.4 the Steelers gave up per matchup.

Pittsburgh racked up 322.6 yards per game last year, 43 fewer yards than the 365.6 Las Vegas allowed per contest.

Last year the Raiders rushed for 13 more yards per game (121.1) than the Steelers allowed per contest (108.1).

Last year Pittsburgh rushed for just 0.9 fewer yards (121.9) than Las Vegas allowed per outing (122.8).

The Raiders turned the ball over 21 times last season, two fewer than the Steelers forced turnovers (23).

Last season Pittsburgh turned the ball over 19 times, six more than Las Vegas' takeaways (13).

Raiders Home Performance (2022)

In home games, the Raiders put up 27.1 points per game and gave up 26.1. That is more than they scored (23.2) and gave up (24.6) overall.

The Raiders' average yards gained (363.6) and allowed (379.8) at home were both higher than their overall averages of 352.5 and 365.6, respectively.

Las Vegas' average yards passing at home (236.4) was higher than its overall average (231.4). And its average yards allowed at home (234.9) was lower than overall (242.9).

The Raiders accumulated 127.3 rushing yards per game at home (6.2 more than their overall average), and conceded 144.9 at home (22.1 more than overall).

The Raiders' offensive third-down percentage at home (43.3%) was higher than their overall average (39.9%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (38.5%) was lower than overall (41.7%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Denver W 17-16 CBS 9/17/2023 at Buffalo L 38-10 CBS 9/24/2023 Pittsburgh - NBC 10/1/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 10/9/2023 Green Bay - ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 New England - CBS

Steelers Away Performance (2022)

The Steelers' average points scored on the road a season ago (16.6) was lower than their overall average (18.1). But their average points allowed on the road (22.2) was higher than overall (20.4).

The Steelers' average yards gained (325.8) and conceded (353.1) on the road were both higher than their overall averages of 322.6 and 330.4, respectively.

Pittsburgh accumulated 197.8 passing yards per game on the road (2.8 less than its overall average), and gave up 237.2 in road games (14.9 more than overall).

The Steelers' average rushing yards gained (128) and conceded (115.9) in road games were both higher than their overall averages of 121.9 and 108.1, respectively.

The Steelers converted 40.7% of third downs away from home last year (4.2% lower than their overall average), and conceded 40.2% in road games (0.8% higher than overall).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 San Francisco L 30-7 FOX 9/18/2023 Cleveland W 26-22 ABC 9/24/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 10/1/2023 at Houston - CBS 10/8/2023 Baltimore - CBS 10/22/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.