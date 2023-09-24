Richie James Jr. has been ruled out of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears. The game begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out James' stats below.

Keep an eye on James' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Richie James Jr. Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Reported Injury: Knee

The Chiefs have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Justin Watson (FP/ankle): 5 Rec; 107 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Kadarius Toney (questionable/toe): 6 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

James 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 3 1 6 1 0 6.0

James Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 1 6 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0

Rep Richie James Jr. and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.