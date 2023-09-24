Will Richie James Jr. Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Richie James Jr. has been ruled out of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears. The game begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out James' stats below.
Richie James Jr. Injury Status: Out (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Chiefs have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Justin Watson (FP/ankle): 5 Rec; 107 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Kadarius Toney (questionable/toe): 6 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Chiefs vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
James 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|3
|1
|6
|1
|0
|6.0
James Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|0
