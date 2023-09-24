Royals vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Sunday's game between the Houston Astros (85-70) and Kansas City Royals (53-102) going head-to-head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on September 24.
The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (11-12, 4.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Steven Cruz.
Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Royals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).
- The Royals have come away with 45 wins in the 133 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (645 total), Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.13 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Brady Singer vs Cal Quantrill
|September 19
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Steven Cruz vs Logan Allen
|September 20
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
|September 22
|@ Astros
|W 7-5
|Cole Ragans vs Framber Valdez
|September 23
|@ Astros
|W 3-2
|Jordan Lyles vs J.P. France
|September 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Steven Cruz vs Hunter Brown
|September 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Reese Olson
|September 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Tarik Skubal
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Sawyer Gipson-Long
|September 29
|Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Carlos Rodón
|September 30
|Yankees
|-
|TBA vs TBA
