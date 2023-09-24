Sunday's game between the Houston Astros (85-70) and Kansas City Royals (53-102) going head-to-head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on September 24.

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (11-12, 4.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Steven Cruz.

Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

  • The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
  • The Royals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).
  • The Royals have come away with 45 wins in the 133 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Kansas City has come away with a win three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Averaging 4.2 runs per game (645 total), Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.
  • The Royals have pitched to a 5.13 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 18 Guardians W 6-4 Brady Singer vs Cal Quantrill
September 19 Guardians W 7-6 Steven Cruz vs Logan Allen
September 20 Guardians W 6-2 Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
September 22 @ Astros W 7-5 Cole Ragans vs Framber Valdez
September 23 @ Astros W 3-2 Jordan Lyles vs J.P. France
September 24 @ Astros - Steven Cruz vs Hunter Brown
September 26 @ Tigers - TBA vs Reese Olson
September 27 @ Tigers - Zack Greinke vs Tarik Skubal
September 28 @ Tigers - Cole Ragans vs Sawyer Gipson-Long
September 29 Yankees - Jordan Lyles vs Carlos Rodón
September 30 Yankees - TBA vs TBA

