The Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals will play on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and Maikel Garcia among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Astros are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+200). The total is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Royals vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -250 +200 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 8-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 45 wins in the 133 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 3-9, a 25% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +200 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 74 of 154 chances this season.

The Royals have posted a record of 11-10-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-47 22-55 22-39 31-62 40-75 13-26

