The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve head into the final of a three-game series against Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 152 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 645 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.13 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.405 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Cruz will take to the mound for the Royals, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians without allowing a run.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in six straight appearances.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Home Brady Singer Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Steven Cruz Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Cole Ragans Framber Valdez 9/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Away Jordan Lyles J.P. France 9/24/2023 Astros - Away Steven Cruz Hunter Brown 9/26/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 9/27/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Greinke Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers - Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/29/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Lyles Carlos Rodón 9/30/2023 Yankees - Home - -

