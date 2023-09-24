The Kansas City Royals (53-102) will try to sweep a three-game series versus the Houston Astros (85-70), at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Astros will look to Hunter Brown (11-12) against the Royals and Steven Cruz.

Royals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (11-12, 4.93 ERA) vs Cruz - KC (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Cruz

Cruz (0-0) starts for the Royals, his third of the season.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.

In his seven games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .206 against him. He has a 4.15 ERA and averages 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

He is trying to make his seventh straight outing with no earned runs surrendered.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (11-12) will take the mound for the Astros, his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 4.93 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .260.

He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Brown has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.

