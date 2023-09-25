Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres will play Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in the first of a three-game series, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Padres vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Padres Batting & Pitching Performance

The Padres are 13th in baseball with 202 total home runs.

San Diego is 13th in baseball, slugging .417.

The Padres have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

San Diego is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (731 total).

The Padres are seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Padres strike out eight times per game to rank seventh in baseball.

The pitching staff for San Diego has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.

San Diego has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

The Padres have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.280).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 169 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco ranks 25th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Giants rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .238.

San Francisco ranks 23rd in the majors with 664 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Giants rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Giants rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.262 WHIP this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher

Blake Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 32nd of the season. He is 14-9 with a 2.38 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty went seven scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.

Snell is trying to secure his ninth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Snell will try to go five or more innings for his 23rd straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run intact.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb (10-13) will take the mound for the Giants, his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Webb has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 32 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Padres Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Blake Snell Ryan Feltner 9/20/2023 Rockies W 3-2 Home Seth Lugo Chase Anderson 9/22/2023 Cardinals W 4-2 Home Matt Waldron Dakota Hudson 9/23/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Home Nick Martínez Jake Woodford 9/24/2023 Cardinals W 12-2 Home Michael Wacha Drew Rom 9/25/2023 Giants - Away Blake Snell Logan Webb 9/26/2023 Giants - Away Seth Lugo Kyle Harrison 9/27/2023 Giants - Away Matt Waldron Sean Manaea 9/29/2023 White Sox - Away Nick Martínez Dylan Cease 9/30/2023 White Sox - Away Michael Wacha Mike Clevinger 10/1/2023 White Sox - Away Blake Snell José Ureña

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers L 7-2 Away Kyle Harrison Emmet Sheehan 9/22/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Sean Manaea Caleb Ferguson 9/23/2023 Dodgers L 7-0 Away John Brebbia Clayton Kershaw 9/24/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Ryan Walker Lance Lynn 9/25/2023 Padres - Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Harrison Seth Lugo 9/27/2023 Padres - Home Sean Manaea Matt Waldron 9/29/2023 Dodgers - Home - Lance Lynn 9/30/2023 Dodgers - Home - Clayton Kershaw 10/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Webb Bobby Miller

