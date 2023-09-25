Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wyandotte County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Wyandotte County, Kansas this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Monday
TBD at Turner High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 25
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Piper High School at Turner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wyandotte High School at JC Harmon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: Kansas City-Atchison
- How to Stream: Watch Here
