We have 2023 high school football competition in Wyandotte County, Kansas this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Monday

TBD at Turner High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 25

6:30 PM CT on September 25 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Piper High School at Turner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Wyandotte High School at JC Harmon High School