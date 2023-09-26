Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. (.425 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 170 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .489.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 67.1% of his games this season (102 of 152), with more than one hit 49 times (32.2%).
- In 18.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has an RBI in 59 of 152 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 48.7% of his games this year (74 of 152), with two or more runs 16 times (10.5%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|77
|.293
|AVG
|.256
|.325
|OBP
|.307
|.540
|SLG
|.438
|36
|XBH
|30
|18
|HR
|11
|58
|RBI
|35
|51/16
|K/BB
|68/21
|18
|SB
|30
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.13 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.13, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .214 batting average against him.
