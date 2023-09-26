Braves vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (100-56) and the Chicago Cubs (82-74) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on September 26.
The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (12-4) for the Braves and Justin Steele (16-5) for the Cubs.
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Braves have won three of their last four games against the spread.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 141 times this season and won 92, or 65.2%, of those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 80-34, a 70.2% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (909) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The past 10 Cubs games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Cubs have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (45%) in those contests.
- Chicago has a mark of 15-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (792 total).
- The Cubs have pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|September 21
|@ Nationals
|W 10-3
|Max Fried vs Jake Irvin
|September 22
|@ Nationals
|W 9-6
|Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|L 3-2
|Allan Winans vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|W 8-5
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|September 26
|Cubs
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
|September 27
|Cubs
|-
|Max Fried vs Jameson Taillon
|September 28
|Cubs
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Marcus Stroman
|September 29
|Nationals
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Jake Irvin
|September 30
|Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Patrick Corbin
|October 1
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Trevor Williams
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Pirates
|L 13-7
|Justin Steele vs Mitch Keller
|September 21
|Pirates
|L 8-6
|Kyle Hendricks vs Johan Oviedo
|September 22
|Rockies
|W 6-0
|Jameson Taillon vs Noah Davis
|September 23
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Marcus Stroman vs Chris Flexen
|September 24
|Rockies
|W 4-3
|Jordan Wicks vs Ty Blach
|September 26
|@ Braves
|-
|Justin Steele vs Bryce Elder
|September 27
|@ Braves
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Max Fried
|September 28
|@ Braves
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Charlie Morton
|September 29
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Freddy Peralta
|September 30
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Wade Miley
|October 1
|@ Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Corbin Burnes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.