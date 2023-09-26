On Tuesday, Ezequiel Tovar (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.420) thanks to 56 extra-base hits.

In 102 of 147 games this year (69.4%) Tovar has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).

He has homered in 15 games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 53 games this season (36.1%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 66 games this season (44.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 74 .290 AVG .229 .331 OBP .258 .464 SLG .377 30 XBH 26 7 HR 8 43 RBI 30 70/13 K/BB 87/12 3 SB 8

Dodgers Pitching Rankings