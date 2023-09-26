Kyle Isbel vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Kyle Isbel (.342 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs Tigers
|Royals vs Tigers Odds
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .234 with 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 85 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 85), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this season (28.2%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.2% of his games this season (35 of 85), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|45
|.230
|AVG
|.238
|.255
|OBP
|.294
|.341
|SLG
|.408
|11
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|16
|22/4
|K/BB
|35/12
|4
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.35 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 183 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Tigers will send Olson (5-7) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.13, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .214 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.