Nick Pratto vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .229 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Pratto has had a hit in 50 of 85 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits 14 times (16.5%).
- Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (8.2%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has driven home a run in 24 games this season (28.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 28 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Other Royals Players vs the Tigers
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.223
|AVG
|.235
|.329
|OBP
|.287
|.345
|SLG
|.366
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|15
|50/18
|K/BB
|80/11
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.35).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 4.13 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.
