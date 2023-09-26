Tuesday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59) and the Colorado Rockies (56-99) clashing at Coors Field (on September 26) at 3:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-6 win for the Dodgers.

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (10-4) for the Dodgers and Chase Anderson (0-6) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have come away with 51 wins in the 139 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 22 times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (684 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.67) in the majors this season.

