Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Dodgers on September 26, 2023
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Mookie Betts and Ryan McMahon are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies play at Coors Field on Tuesday (at 8:40 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has collected 132 hits with 30 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .243/.327/.436 so far this season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 20
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 73 RBI (145 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .259/.294/.420 slash line so far this season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 92 walks and 105 RBI (176 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a .309/.409/.589 slash line so far this season.
- Betts has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 23
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 58 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 70 walks and 97 RBI (206 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.
- He's slashing .335/.411/.563 so far this year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 23
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
