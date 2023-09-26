Zack Greinke will start for the Kansas City Royals looking to take down Jake Rogers and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 156 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 651 total runs scored this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .302.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.404 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Greinke (1-15) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

He has earned a quality start two times in 25 starts this season.

In 25 starts this season, Greinke has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has made 28 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Steven Cruz Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Cole Ragans Framber Valdez 9/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Away Jordan Lyles J.P. France 9/24/2023 Astros W 6-5 Away Steven Cruz Hunter Brown 9/26/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Greinke Reese Olson 9/27/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Greinke Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers - Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/29/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Lyles Carlos Rodón 9/30/2023 Yankees - Home - Clarke Schmidt 10/1/2023 Yankees - Home - Michael King

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.