Brendan Rodgers vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (118 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Emmet Sheehan on September 27 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .256.
- Rodgers has picked up a hit in 26 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 40 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Rodgers has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (12 of 40), with two or more RBI five times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 35.0% of his games this year (14 of 40), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|.324
|AVG
|.200
|.377
|OBP
|.261
|.451
|SLG
|.271
|8
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|16/5
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Sheehan (3-1) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.13, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
