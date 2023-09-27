The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .279 with 22 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 39 walks.

Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 70.3% of his games this year (64 of 91), with more than one hit 28 times (30.8%).

He has gone deep in seven games this year (7.7%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 26 games this season (28.6%), Blackmon has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 42 of 91 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 42 .314 AVG .237 .394 OBP .337 .524 SLG .329 24 XBH 10 5 HR 2 26 RBI 12 21/22 K/BB 31/17 1 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings