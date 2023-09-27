Dairon Blanco is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 17 against the Astros) he went 0-for-2.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco has six doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .226.
  • This season, Blanco has recorded at least one hit in 22 of 40 games (55.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 40 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Blanco has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this season (12 of 40), with more than one RBI three times (7.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In nine games this year (22.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Royals Players vs the Tigers

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 20
.231 AVG .222
.286 OBP .310
.365 SLG .429
5 XBH 7
0 HR 2
9 RBI 8
15/4 K/BB 17/6
9 SB 8

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .201 to his opponents.
