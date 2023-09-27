Elias Díaz vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks while batting .267.
- In 85 of 136 games this year (62.5%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 33.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- In 29.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|70
|.276
|AVG
|.258
|.316
|OBP
|.313
|.439
|SLG
|.383
|21
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|6
|38
|RBI
|34
|48/15
|K/BB
|65/18
|2
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.13 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .209 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.