Nelson Velazquez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez has six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks while batting .227.
- Velazquez has gotten a hit in 25 of 45 games this season (55.6%), including eight multi-hit games (17.8%).
- In 16 games this year, he has homered (35.6%, and 10.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Velazquez has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this season (20 of 45), with more than one RBI 10 times (22.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 57.8% of his games this year (26 of 45), he has scored, and in six of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|14
|.276
|AVG
|.133
|.349
|OBP
|.204
|.763
|SLG
|.333
|15
|XBH
|3
|11
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|5
|20/8
|K/BB
|18/3
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .201 against him.
