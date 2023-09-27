The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez has six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks while batting .227.

Velazquez has gotten a hit in 25 of 45 games this season (55.6%), including eight multi-hit games (17.8%).

In 16 games this year, he has homered (35.6%, and 10.2% of his trips to the dish).

Velazquez has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this season (20 of 45), with more than one RBI 10 times (22.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 57.8% of his games this year (26 of 45), he has scored, and in six of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 14 .276 AVG .133 .349 OBP .204 .763 SLG .333 15 XBH 3 11 HR 3 22 RBI 5 20/8 K/BB 18/3 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings