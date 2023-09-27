Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .176 in his past 10 games, 133 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on September 27 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .231.

Pratto has had a hit in 51 of 86 games this season (59.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (16.3%).

In 8.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has driven in a run in 25 games this year (29.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (32.6%), including four games with multiple runs (4.7%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .223 AVG .239 .329 OBP .290 .345 SLG .368 11 XBH 12 3 HR 4 18 RBI 16 50/18 K/BB 81/11 0 SB 1

