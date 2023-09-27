Nolan Jones and his .651 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (267 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Emmet Sheehan on September 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .289 with 21 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks.

Jones is batting .429 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 64 of 100 games this year (64.0%) Jones has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (18.0%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Jones has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (34.0%), with two or more RBI in 18 of them (18.0%).

He has scored in 45.0% of his games this year (45 of 100), with two or more runs 11 times (11.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 53 .290 AVG .288 .388 OBP .380 .519 SLG .554 17 XBH 27 9 HR 10 28 RBI 29 43/25 K/BB 76/26 9 SB 8

Dodgers Pitching Rankings