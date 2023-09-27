Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 150 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 690 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.68) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.542 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Noah Davis (0-3) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

Davis has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Davis has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 3.6 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Cubs L 6-0 Away Noah Davis Jameson Taillon 9/23/2023 Cubs L 6-3 Away Chris Flexen Marcus Stroman 9/24/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Ty Blach Jordan Wicks 9/26/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Home Chase Anderson Caleb Ferguson 9/26/2023 Dodgers L 11-2 Home Ryan Feltner Bobby Miller 9/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Davis Emmet Sheehan 9/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Chris Flexen Clayton Kershaw 9/29/2023 Twins - Home Ty Blach Joe Ryan 9/30/2023 Twins - Home - Kenta Maeda 10/1/2023 Twins - Home Chase Anderson Bailey Ober

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.