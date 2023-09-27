J.D. Martinez will try to get his 100th RBI of the year (he has 98) when his Los Angeles Dodgers (97-60) take on the Colorado Rockies (57-100) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Dodgers will call on Emmet Sheehan (3-1) against the Rockies and Noah Davis (0-3).

Rockies vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.13 ERA) vs Davis - COL (0-3, 8.77 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Davis

Davis (0-3 with an 8.77 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.

In his last time out on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

During seven games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an 8.77 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .330 to opposing batters.

Davis has yet to record a quality start this season.

Davis has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this outing.

In two of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

The Dodgers will send Sheehan (3-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run without allowing a hit.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 5.13 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .209.

He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.

In 10 starts this season, Sheehan has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.5 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Emmet Sheehan vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 19th in MLB with 690 runs scored this season. They have a .248 batting average this campaign with 150 home runs (28th in the league).

The Rockies have gone 7-for-20 with three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

