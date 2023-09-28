Robert Austin Wynns vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Robert Austin Wynns (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is hitting .215 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- This season, Wynns has totaled at least one hit in 24 of 45 games (53.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Wynns has had at least one RBI in 13.3% of his games this year (six of 45), with two or more RBI three times (6.7%).
- He has scored a run in 10 of 45 games so far this season.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|22
|.167
|AVG
|.186
|.167
|OBP
|.222
|.333
|SLG
|.288
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|4/0
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 193 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Dodgers will send Yarbrough (7-6) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.78 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.78, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.