On Thursday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) against the Tigers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 172 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .494.
  • He ranks 29th in batting average, 94th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
  • Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 103 games this season (of 153 played), and had multiple hits in 50 of those games.
  • In 18.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 38.6% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (12.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 49.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.5%.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
75 GP 78
.293 AVG .260
.325 OBP .313
.540 SLG .447
36 XBH 31
18 HR 11
58 RBI 35
51/16 K/BB 68/22
18 SB 30

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (183 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .201 to his opponents.
