Brendan Rodgers vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brendan Rodgers -- with a slugging percentage of .659 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Yarbrough on the mound, on September 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is hitting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Rodgers is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Rodgers has gotten a hit in 27 of 41 games this season (65.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (26.8%).
- Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.3%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Rodgers has driven home a run in 13 games this season (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 15 games this season (36.6%), including three multi-run games (7.3%).
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|22
|.333
|AVG
|.200
|.383
|OBP
|.261
|.507
|SLG
|.271
|10
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|16/5
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.78 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.78, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
