The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Ryan Yarbrough and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 22 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 39 walks while batting .279.

In 70.7% of his games this season (65 of 92), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (30.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 92), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Blackmon has an RBI in 26 of 92 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 42 of 92 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 42 .312 AVG .237 .392 OBP .337 .519 SLG .329 24 XBH 10 5 HR 2 26 RBI 12 23/22 K/BB 31/17 1 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings