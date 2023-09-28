Coco Gauff will begin play in the China Open (in Beijing, China) against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the round of 64. She beat Aryna Sabalenka in the final to win the US Open trophy in her most recent tournament. Gauff's monyeline odds to win the tournament at National Tennis Center are +500, the No. 3 odds in the field.

Gauff at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Gauff's Next Match

In her opener at the China Open, Gauff will play Alexandrova on Sunday, October 1 at 10:00 PM ET in the round of 64.

Gauff Stats

Gauff won her most recent match, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 over Sabalenka in the finals of the US Open on September 9, 2023.

Gauff is 49-15 over the past year, with four tournament titles.

Gauff is 38-8 on hard courts over the past year, with four tournament victories.

Through 64 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Gauff has played 19.7 games per match. She won 58.3% of them.

On hard courts, Gauff has played 46 matches over the past 12 months, and 19.7 games per match.

Gauff, over the past year, has won 74.3% of her service games and 42.0% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Gauff has won 76.4% of her games on serve and 43.0% on return.

