Dairon Blanco vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dairon Blanco is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since September 17, when he went 0-for-2 against the Astros.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco has six doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .226.
- Blanco has gotten a hit in 22 of 40 games this year (55.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 40 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Blanco has had an RBI in 12 games this season (30.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in nine of 40 games (22.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.231
|AVG
|.222
|.286
|OBP
|.310
|.365
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|8
|15/4
|K/BB
|17/6
|9
|SB
|8
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .201 to opposing batters.
