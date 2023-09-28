On Thursday, Drew Waters (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Sawyer Gipson-Long. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long

Sawyer Gipson-Long TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .231 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Waters has picked up a hit in 50 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

In 9.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.1% of his games this season, Waters has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (35.2%), including eight multi-run games (9.1%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .285 AVG .180 .366 OBP .242 .472 SLG .293 15 XBH 8 4 HR 4 20 RBI 12 39/15 K/BB 66/12 7 SB 9

Tigers Pitching Rankings