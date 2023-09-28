Edward Olivares vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .261 with 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
- Olivares has had a hit in 62 of 100 games this season (62.0%), including multiple hits 20 times (20.0%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (9.0%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Olivares has driven in a run in 25 games this year (25.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (35.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|51
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.316
|OBP
|.319
|.460
|SLG
|.420
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|14
|33/8
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|8
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 183 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Skubal (7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .201 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.