Edward Olivares vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Edward Olivares (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Tigers Player Props
|Royals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs Tigers
|Royals vs Tigers Odds
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .261 with 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
- Olivares has had a hit in 62 of 100 games this year (62.0%), including multiple hits 20 times (20.0%).
- Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (9.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Olivares has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (6.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.0% of his games this season (35 of 100), with two or more runs eight times (8.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Royals Players vs the Tigers
- Click Here for Nelson Velazquez
- Click Here for Bobby Witt Jr.
- Click Here for MJ Melendez
- Click Here for Maikel Garcia
- Click Here for Kyle Isbel
- Click Here for Nick Pratto
- Click Here for Drew Waters
- Click Here for Salvador Pérez
- Click Here for Dairon Blanco
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|51
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.316
|OBP
|.319
|.460
|SLG
|.420
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|14
|33/8
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|8
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .201 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.