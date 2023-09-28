Edward Olivares vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Sawyer Gipson-Long on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .261 with 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 62.0% of his games this year (62 of 100), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 100), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 35 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|51
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.316
|OBP
|.319
|.460
|SLG
|.420
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|14
|33/8
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|8
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 183 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Gipson-Long (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.40 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.40, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .185 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.