Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Sawyer Gipson-Long on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long

Sawyer Gipson-Long TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .261 with 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

In 62.0% of his games this year (62 of 100), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 100), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 35 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 51 .270 AVG .253 .316 OBP .319 .460 SLG .420 16 XBH 20 7 HR 3 18 RBI 14 33/8 K/BB 29/14 3 SB 8

Tigers Pitching Rankings