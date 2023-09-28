Elehuris Montero, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, September 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .243 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Montero has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 10.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this year (32.9%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season (28 of 79), with two or more runs five times (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Dodgers

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .315 AVG .175 .364 OBP .214 .500 SLG .307 15 XBH 9 4 HR 4 23 RBI 13 40/9 K/BB 65/4 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings