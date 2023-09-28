Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, on September 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .265 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

In 62.0% of his games this year (85 of 137), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (24.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 10.2% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has an RBI in 45 of 137 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 70 .272 AVG .258 .311 OBP .313 .431 SLG .383 21 XBH 18 8 HR 6 38 RBI 34 52/15 K/BB 65/18 2 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings