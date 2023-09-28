Elias Díaz vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, on September 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Dodgers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .265 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- In 62.0% of his games this year (85 of 137), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (24.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 10.2% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has an RBI in 45 of 137 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|70
|.272
|AVG
|.258
|.311
|OBP
|.313
|.431
|SLG
|.383
|21
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|6
|38
|RBI
|34
|52/15
|K/BB
|65/18
|2
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.78 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 3.78 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
