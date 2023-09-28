Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Johnson County, Kansas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Olathe West High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Shawnee, KS

Shawnee, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Olathe East High School at Olathe Northwest High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29

6:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Olathe, KS

Olathe, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Free State High School at Shawnee Mission South High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29

6:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Shawnee Mission, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee Mission West High School at Shawnee Mission East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Shawnee Mission, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Olathe North High School at Gardner Edgerton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Gardner, KS

Gardner, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Valley High School at Bishop Miege High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Shawnee Mission, KS Conference: Eastern Kansas

Eastern Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee Heights High School at De Soto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: De Soto, KS

De Soto, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Mill Valley High School at Olathe South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Olathe, KS

Olathe, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Blue Valley West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockhurst High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Chase County High School at Maranatha Christian Academy